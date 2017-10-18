Adaklu gets first ‘One District, One Factory’ project

Business News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

The Adaklu District, which is one of the most deprived in the Volta Region and the country in general, will be the first to benefit from government’s flagship “One District, One Factory” programme.

According to the Volta Regional Minister, Dr Archibald Letsa plans were far advanced to cut the sod for the construction of a starch factory in the Adaklu District under the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government’s industrialization programme.

Dr Letsa made the announcement at the 17th Congregation of the Ho Technical University (HTU).

The Adaklu District, which was established by Legislative Instrument (L.I) 2085, has its capital at Adaklu Waya.



The district was inaugurated on 28th June 2012 by former President John Mills.

The district, which has over 20 communities, is home to the famous Adaklu Mountain and has arable land for farming.

The district, which shares boundaries with Central Tongu, Ho, and Agotime Ziope District, has a population of about 29,948 with 14,510 males and 15,438 females, according to the 2010 Population and Housing Census.

Should the starch factory come to fruition, the district will be able to utilize its arable lands to create more jobs.

The Member of Parliament of the area, Fred Kwame Agbogbza has on several occasions called for investments in the area to improve the living standards of his people.

More Projects for Volta

The Volta Regional Minister, Dr Letsa added that five additional starch factories and two alcohol factories would also be constructed in various parts of the region under the programme.

He said most of the projects would require the support of people and said the Akufo-Addo administration would improve and equip technical universities across the country to lead to the industrialisation agenda of the country.

He hinted that the region will also benefit from tomatoes, pineapple and mango processing factories, calling on the management of the Ho Technical University to take advantage of such projects to raise internally generated funds and also give students more practical knowledge and skills.

HTU to produce Employers

The Interim Vice Chancellor, Prof Emmanuel Sakyi accepted the challenge and noted that the university was already positioning itself to provide students with adequate skills and knowledge to make them employers rather than job seekers.

So far the HTU as submitted 13 bachelor of technology programmes to the National Commission for Tertiary Education (NCTE) for approval, he declared.



Out of the 1,130 students, who graduated, 94 obtained first class honours. Five hundred and sixteen students and 421 obtained second class upper and lower divisions respectively, while 52 obtained passes. 57 successfully went through a competent based programme.

Martha Seyram Daliesor was adjudged the overall best graduating student.



The university also matriculated 989 prospective students last Thursday.