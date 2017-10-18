ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is new CID boss; Bright Oduro out

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: citifmonline.com

2017-10-18

ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has been appointed new CID boss <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508301750_902_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

DCOP Bright Oduro, has been relieved of the position of Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Police Service.

ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has thus been directed by the Inspector General of Police, David Asante Apeatu, to act as the Director General of the CID.

This directive is to take immediate effect, according to a document sighted by Citi News.

COP Bright Oduro was the Director General in charge of Welfare at the Police Service before being moved to the CID as the new Director General in January 2017.

His replacement, ACP Addo-Danquah, was recently in the news after being accused by Kwame Asare Obeng, also known as A-Plus, of trying to cover-up some malfeasances in the probe of President Akufo-Addo’s two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.

In an audio said to be a leaked recording of a conversation between A-Plus and ACP Addo-Danquah, the police officer was heard advising the A-Plus to deny the allegations because he is a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

The Police officer was largely accused of misconduct in the manner she handled the investigation, per the details of the telephone conversation that appeared unprofessional and compromised.

She later claimed that the tape was doctored to portray her in a bad light, a claim A-Plus denied.

Many had expected that the police officer would have been sanctioned by the service, instead of being promoted.

Bright Oduro’s removal

Reasons for Bright Oduro’s dismissal remain unknown. However, a report by the Daily Guide Newspaper on Monday suggested that there were a series of petitions against him in some land-related issues, particularly land guards. Kennedy Agyapong, Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, has been waging a relentless campaign against COP Oduro for his alleged connection with land guards.

Just last Thursday, Mr. Agyapong was on Accra-based Oman FM lambasting the police chief over a case involving some policemen at Miotso, near Tema.

According to reports, two people – Francis Tetteh Botchway, 67; and Mohammed Dziwornu, 29 – were murdered in broad daylight at Miotso on December 29, 2016, allegedly by a team of five policemen from the Tema Regional Police Command.

The incident, which occurred as a result of a gun battle over a piece of land, also left six other persons with various degrees of gunshot wounds.

The Tema Police retrieved two pump action guns, a pistol, one AK 47 rifle with double magazine loaded, Jeep Cherokee and Mercedes Benz cars.

The CID headquarters took over investigations into the shooting incident, which occurred in the Ningo-Prampram District, but is yet to arrest and prosecute any suspect as at now.

Bright Oduro was set to retire in January 2018, but less than three months to his exit; he has already been shown the door. He was CID boss for about 10months.