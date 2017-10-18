ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah appointed CID boss

ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah is the new head of CID <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508294801_5_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Inspector General of Police, David Asante-Apeatu, has elevated the Deputy Director General of the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, to the Director-General position.

This follows the procession on leave by the Director-General Bright Oduro. The crime expert was asked to proceed on leave ahead of his retirement in January, 2018.

He was appointed in January this year. A police wireless message sighted by 3news.com on Tuesday confirmed ACP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah’s new post: “You are to act as DIGENPOL/CID with immediate effect”.

ACP Addo-Danquah’s promotion comes amidst controversy over a leaked audio recording that finds her contradicting investigations of the CID. She has since dismissed the audio as being doctored.

