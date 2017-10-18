Abena Korkor goes ‘bald’ to mark a fresh beginning of her life

The lady at the centre of ‘sex for pay’ claims that rocked the country last weekend has finally gone bald indicating that it is to mark her fresh start in life.

Nana Abena Korkor Addo also known as ‘Lency On Fire’ among her peers last weekend went berserk and started dropping names of persons she claimed got her laid for a fee between GH¢2,000 and GH¢3,000 per session.

This was also after making shocking revelations she was in the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn in the United States for 18 months for drug trafficking in 2010

Following a barrage of attacks, the former University of Cape Coast student has shaved off her hair to signify a new beginning.

“We all can’t have our way” and “Fresh start. I forgive myself and all those who pretend to seek my well being.”

