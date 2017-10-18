Abena Korkor fights back: Why should I apologise for ‘pay for sex’ post?

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Reports indicated that Abena Korkor Addo apologised for her ‘sex for pay’ comments

Controversial former UCC student, Nana Abena Korkor Addo has denied reports that she has apologised for her latest post in which she listed some journalists whom she had allegedly slept with.

In an Instagram post, she said there is nothing to apologise for because she did not misrepresent the fact in her post.

“Why should I be the one apologising and what am I apologising for?” she wrote, adding the claims she made are not false.

In the Facebook post, she listed some journalists from Starr FM and Joy FM as some of the 40 men she sampled on her journey to become a gynecologist and sex therapist.

“My journey of becoming a gynaecologist and sex therapist. I have sampled a lot of men. Not less than 40. Only 4 caught my heart, Peter, Ben, coded, Manny!.There’s something about Aquarius men that weakens me,” she wrote.

The claims appears to be her biggest distraction after she made headlines when she leaked her naked videos and images in February 2015.

Barely a week later there are reports making the round that she sent WhatsApp messages to some of the people she named on Facebook.

But her Instagram post which featured an audio suggests Abena Korkor had not apologised for her Facebook post as reported.

“I didn’t lie about anything. I’m just apologising for my actions but they are not false allegations – I can’t live with that,” she said in the audio.