A-Plus/ACP Danquah feud: Probe will settle issue – Ex-CID boss

General News of Wednesday, 18 October 2017

Source: Classfmonline.com

2017-10-18

Musician A-Plus (r) and ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah (l) <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508350119_386_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The outgoing Director General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), COP Bright Oduro, has said a probe will settle issues concerning a leaked tape which suggests a cover-up for the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff during investigations into corruption allegation against them by Kwame A Plus.

According to Mr Oduro, he has listened to the tape and finds no wrongdoing by his deputy, ACP Danquah, who has now been appointed as Acting CID Boss.

Governance Watch, a civil society organisation, has said the promotion of ACP Danquah will diminish the public confidence in the Ghana Police Service.

To that end, the Executive Director of the organisation, Stephen Kwabena Attuh, has said his organisation will be petitioning the Inspector General of Police against the promotion.

Their petition is based on the alleged tape which ACP Danquah said has been edited.

But Mr Oduro maintains that he has “heard the tape, I heard what was said, but I don’t see anything injurious to anybody…except that somebody will say that there was no need to have had that interview, but that there are so many ways that we police can have information or handle cases, provided you go along a professional line and some people think that she was not professional enough but I don’t see that”.

He told Moro Awudu on Class FM’s Executive Breakfast Show on Wednesday, October 18 that: “If IGP sets up an investigation, I think this matter will be brought to a closure.”

According to COP Oduro, Ms Danquah is “hardworking, very supportive and can hold the fort”.

ACP Danquah has been promoted to act as the Director General of the CID, replacing COP Oduro who was asked to proceed on leave on Friday, October 13, 2017 after Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, accused him of protecting and shielding criminals and land guards at Miotso in Greater Accra; allegations he has denied.

Speaking in an interview with Chief Jerry Forson, host of the Ghana Yensom show on Accra 100.5FM on Wednesday, October 18, COP Odoru said, among other things that: “We had a wonderful working relationship. I have known her for a long time since she joined the Ghana Police Service as a constable, by then I was an officer.

“She is very supportive, very hardworking. I must confess, she is very straightforward just like me. We worked well, we moved on well and so we have no issues between us. We never had any fracas.

“I strongly believe she can do the work, she is now acting, probably she will be confirmed, she can hold the fort.”