Youth told to reject undesirable foreign cultures

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-17

The Ghanaian youth have been advised to be disciplined, courteous and respectful to the elderly <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508283385_86_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The nation’s youth have been asked to reject foreign cultures that valued violence and indiscipline.

Ms. Fautina Osei Prempeh, Executive Director of the Rights and Responsibilities Initiative Ghana (RRIG), an NGO, said the nation could simply not afford to travel down the path of unruly conduct.

She made the call at a durbar held at Asanso in the Bekwai Municipality to celebrate the international day of the girl.

The event was held under the theme “The power of the adolescent girl: vision 2030” and in attendance were school children, teachers, parents, community and traditional leaders.

She advised the young people to be disciplined, courteous, respect the elderly and people in authority.

That, she said, was the way to go to grow into responsible adults ready to take the mantle of leadership.

Ms. Prempeh, whose organization, is at the forefront in the fight to protect children from abuse, underlined the need for parents and teachers to work together to give good character training to children.

The focus should not only be on helping them to excel academically but to also aid them to properly conduct themselves.

She encouraged children, especially girls, to work hard on their books so as to live their academic dreams, adding that, this was how to lift themselves out of poverty.

They should avoid falling into bad company and getting trapped in lifestyles, likely to ruin their future.

Madam Aba Oppong, the Board Chairperson of RRIG, encouraged parents to adequately provide for the basic needs of their children and to stop engaging them in any work that was hazardous and unhelpful to their growth.