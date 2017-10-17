Your statesmanship after ITLOS ruling commendable – Ouattara praised

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

President Nana Akufo-Addo has commended Ivory Coast President Allasane Ouattara for respecting the ruling of the International Tribunal on the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) between the two countries.

Addressing the Ivorian President and his delegation at the Flagstaff House in Accra Monday, Nana Akufo-Addo said the resolution of the dispute by ITLOS presents an opportunity to bring the two countries together.

He believes it will forge a stronger economic tie between Ghana and Ivory Coast.

The long wait was over last month as ITLOS accepted Ghana’s arguments in the maritime dispute with Ivory Coast.

Ghana argued that the equidistance principle is used in delimiting the maritime boundary between the two countries.

Whilst the tribunal rejected Ghana’s claim that the Ivory Coast is estopped from making a claim for the disputed territory because of prior conduct, the Chamber equally rejected Ivory Coast’s claim that a meridian measurement is used.

To this end, the President Akufo-Addo believes there is a bright future ahead of the two countries.

“Ghanaians continue to be very supportive of all the initiatives that there are to improve the ties with your county.

“We realize that there is a delicate moment when it came to this dispute over our maritime border but your statesmanship, friendship and regard for the interest of our two countries made it possible for us to over the delicate moment,” he said.

President Akufo-Addo added that President Ouattara’s used the ruling as a basis to form a stronger relationship with Ghana instead of feeling upset about losing out.

President Ouattara also indicated his country’s readiness to work with Ghana towards strengthening ties between the two countries.

He thanked Ghana for taking in some Ivorians during the political unrest in his country acknowledging it is not an easy thing to do.

Mr Ouattara also took advantage of his visit to call on Ivoirians in Ghana to return home to develop the economy of Ivory Coast.