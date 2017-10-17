Young Cadres Association loses its Eastern Regional rep

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: Daniel Kaku

2017-10-17

The death is reported of Fatawu Sachibu, a staunch member of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) and until his death, the Eastern Regional representative of the Young Cadres Association (YCA).

The death occurred yesterday Monday October 16, 2016 after he succumbed to a protracted illness he had been battling for quite some time now, according to information available to this reporter, Daniel Kaku.

The late Sachibu was a dedicated member of the party’s Communication team in the Eastern region and a very hard working member of the YCA. His demise deals a big blow to the work of the party in the Region and to the operations of YCA.

In a statement issued on Tuesday October 17, 2017 and signed by Michael Dery, the President and Bright Botchway, the General Secretary of Young Cadres Association respectively, expressed their heartfelt condolences to the family of the late Sachibu and wished them strength in these trying times.

“Leadership of YCA, on behalf of its entire membership, will like to express our condolences to the family of the late Sachibu and to wish them strength in these trying times”

They are therefore calling on the National Democratic Congress’s Constituency, Regional and National Executives to pay homage to the hardworking and dedicated late Fatawu Sachibu.

The late Fatawu Sachibu has since been buried according to Islamic traditions.