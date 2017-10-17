Today at the newsstand | General News 2017-10-17

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

2017-10-17

Npp10Stories making headlines on the front pages of major newspapers

Stories making headlines on the front pages of some major newspapers include:

Daily Graphic:

-Akufo-Addo lauds Ouattara…for statesmanship during maritime dispute

-Drug barons armed robbers busted

-Marwako Restaurant staff evacuated over gas leakage

Daily Guide:

-Nana hosts Ouattara

-NDC did not collate 2016 results……..Botchwey report reveals

-STC/VIP clash in Kumasi

-UK bank clears Otumfuo

-I’m Sick………..Woyome tells court

قالب وردپرس

Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR