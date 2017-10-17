Sylvester Mensah’s ”No 3didigya” slogan causes stir

Politics of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Ahead of the the primaries of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) likely to be held in the last quarter of next year, 2018, one personality who has stolen the hearts and minds of many NDC supporters and grassroots across the country with his message of hope is Sylvester Mensah.

Sly’s team shook the general party membership with a captivating tagline/slogan which caused uneasiness especially among those rooting for other potential aspirants with an eye-catching and magnetic social media poster with the slogan “No 3didigya ” to wit, we won’t leave any member behind.

Though the party leadership has not confirmed the date and venue for its presidential primaries, potential aspirants wishing to lead the NDC in the 2020 elections are engaged in subtle campaign to woo votes from delegates.

Some of the names that have pop up so far are; former NHIS Boss Sylvester Mensah, who has given a strong signal he’ll be contesting anybody for the slot. The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament and MP for Nadowli-Kaleo Alban Bagbin, who is a new entrants made a categorical statement on Radio Gold he’s the man to watch.

The former SSNIT board chairman – Prof. Joshua Alabi and former minister for Trade and Industry – Ekow Spio Garbrah have been wavering either to carry on or not should President Mahama enter the ring.

Though former President Mahama has not yet declared his intent to contest, he is alleged to have held meetings with various regional party elders and leaders, an indication he is lacing his boots. Besides the actions and comments from his followers, most of whom have lost affection suggested he is in the contest.

The team Sly’s social media posters offer real threat to key supporters of some potential aspirants as it resonate with the base of the party. It is believed the tagline or slogan is resonating intensely with the grassroots and making real waves.

A supporter of Slyvester Mensah, Bekoe Bismark, explained the rationale behind the tagline or slogan “Team Sly wishes to let all party members know that under his stewardship loyalty would be rewarded and no deserving person shall be ignored.

Though the slogan was intended to feed into the general mood of the party, some have expressed worry and have sought to give it a vulgar interpretation to dilute its mobilizing effect of the grassroots.

He called on the rank and file of the party to rally round Sylvester Mensah to bring about the desired party restructuring, restoration of hope and reward for loyalty to strengthen the party for victory 2020 and transformational governance.