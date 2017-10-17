STC acquired Asafo terminal space – Mayor

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: classfmonline.com

2017-10-17

A turf war between STC and the VIP Transport Services at the terminal <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508236483_723_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kumasi Mayor Osei Assibey Antwi has said the State Transport Corporation (STC) did acquire a portion of land within the Asafo terminal for its operations there.

“STC acquired a site from one owner whose name I don’t want to disclose, and notified the KMA that they have acquired a site that was being used by a transporter who decided to offer it for sale and it was bought by STC,” Mr Antwi told Moro Awudu on Class91.3FM’s Executive Breakfast Show on Tuesday, 17 October.

His clarification followed a turf war between STC and the VIP Transport Services at the terminal which led to choas.

The turf fight led drivers and staff of VIP Transport Services to block STC buses from entering the terminal to inaugurate its operations within the yard.

The resultant chaos brought operations at the terminal to a standstill.

STC is moving its operations from Adum to the Asafo Terminal and claims it has acquired space within the terminal from the Ghana Private Roads and Transport Union (GPRTU) for its operations.

However, VIP Transport Services says STC did not go through the proper processes of gaining access into the terminal for operations and so will not allow it entry.

Mr Antwi says the Regional Minister has intervened and “We’ve asked the STC to stay off until we find an amicable solution to the problem. So, we are currently brainstorming and after that we will move to the site and come back and have a meeting with the two parties.”