Stanbic Bank Ghana launches 2017 edition of Jazz concert

Business News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-17

Stanbic Bank Ghana has launched its 2017 edition of Ghana’s Elite Jazz Concert, which provides a platform for top-musicians, at a high profile event in Accra.



The event, scheduled for the Accra International Conference Centre from November 2-4, 2017, on the theme: “Sax and Strings on Cruise,” will feature American Jazz legend Gerald Albright and Cameroonian born sensation, Richard Bona.



Gerald Albright is one of the biggest contemporary and straight-ahead jazz musicians, who has earned his reputation as a ‘musician’s musician.”



Born in Los Angeles, Albright began piano lessons at an early age. Albright’s love of music picked up considerably when he was given a saxophone that belonged to his piano teacher. By the time he enrolled at the University of Redlands, he was already a polished saxophonist.



Richard Bona is no stranger to jazz lovers in Ghana, having headlined a number of jazz events in Ghana. Bona is a jazz bassist, who has played and performed with jazz greats such as Joe Zawinul, Regina Carter and Bob James. Bona also had a two-year stint with the great Harry Belafonte as his Musical Director.



Speaking at the launch of the 2017 Stanbic Jazz Festival, Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank Ghana, Mr Alhassan Andani, said jazz music, with its long history in Ghana, provides a platform for both local and global icons to meet and musically interact with each other.



He said Stanbic Ghana’s aim is to develop the jazz festival to a national attraction and a tourist event, making Ghana a good destination for business.



Mr Mawuko Afadzinu, Head of Marketing and Communications Stanbic Bank, said the bank had over the last few years treated patrons to top-flight jazz musicians such as Peter White and Earl Klugh.



He said to ensure that the Stanbic Jazz Festival gains recognition as a stop on the global jazz calendar, the bank has been working to present top-flight musicians to the people of Ghana.



Mr Afadzinu said Stanbic’s vision is to contribute in positive ways to the local economy, by developing and growing the music industry, thereby providing employment, training and skills development in all the related fields.



He said Stanbic Bank’s association with such world class talent is to buttress the point that “we aim to deliver world class service”.



Also on the bill will be 15 Ghanaian acts led by Aka Blay and the Abiza Band, saxophonist Tom Braxton, Paa Kow, Licks and Riffs, the Ayisah Dey duo and Stephanie Benson.



As part of Stanbic’s support for worthy causes, the event will be in aid of the fight against malaria and part of the ticket proceeds shall be used to support the Infanta Foundation.



A VVIP ticket for the show is going for GH¢500, VIP GH¢350 and regular GH¢250.