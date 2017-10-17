Sidii Abubakar runs away from NDC National Youth Organiser contest

Politics of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

The National Youth Organizer of Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sidii Abubakar Musah will not be seeking reelection as the party rolls out its timetable to elect ward, constituency, regional and national executives respectively.

Close sources to the NDC youth leader, disclosed to mynewsgh.com that he will be serving the party in a different capacity but will not seek for reelection for his current position.

“I will officially announce to you here that my boss Sidii is not contesting any executive post but has chosen to work for the party in another capacity”, Northern Regional Youth Organiser of the NDC, Alhaji Mohammed Aminu disclosed.

The aftermath of the party’s 2016 electoral defeat saw various youth groups in the NDC descend on Sidii Abubakar Musah for not living up to their expectation compared to his colleague, Sammy Awuku of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) who became a force to reckon with.

They demanded answers from him for failing to marshal forces using the youth wing to win the polls describing his tenure as one of the poorest in the annals of the party.

But Siidi in response claimed he was starved of logistics and literally neglected because the youth wing was not factored into the national campaign structure hence his inability to function as expected by the youth who reposed confidence in him and made him their National Youth Organiser.

Even though he said he gave off his best, he adds that situations beyond his control impeded his plans to garner votes at the grassroots for the party saying party structure failure also played a major part.

“This is the first time a campaign team was set up and the National Youth Organizer was not part of it. I tried as much as possible to control and make sure that we channeled all programmes towards the youth but if you have been taken off maybe is a strategy failure”

He dismissed assertions that he was ineffective hence his neglect in the former President John Dramani Mahama 2016 Campaign Team.

He added that even though his hands were tied he initiated several programmes including one he labeled as “Special Operations” to canvas for votes for the then president John Dramani Mahama who was the NDC presidential candidate.

Siddi Abubakar stressed that he and his team could have done better if the party hierarchy added them to the NDC 2016 Campaign Team.

He appealed to all aggrieved supporters of the party to put the past behind them and work assiduously towards the next presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for the year 2020