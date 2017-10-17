Sacked CID boss was sponsoring landguards – Kennedy Agyapong alleges

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Former Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) COP Bright Oduro was indeed neck deep in landguards activities according to Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong.

“I have documents to show that he was involved in landgaurds activities. He was sponsoring the activities of these landgaurds. Go to the East Legon police station and pick the land cases and see for yourself. I will repeat it that he was dealing with landguards. Razak is also part of it I have documents”, he claimed on Adom TV on Tuesday.

He called on Ghanaians not defend the former CID boss because he was alleged to have empowered landguards to confiscate the legitimately acquired lands of others and built theirs claiming two persons, Francis Tetteh Botchway, 67 years old and Mohammed Dziwornu, 29 were murdered in broad daylight at Miotso on December 29, 2016, allegedly by a team of five policemen from the Tema Regional Police Command.

He dared him to go to the police station and give orders as he used to now he has been compelled to proceed on leave prior to retirement.

“Bright Oduro should go to the police station and throw his weight about again. Under Nana Akufo-Addo there will be no landguard matter again. If you buy your land today it is yours. There is this other Malian who is also into land issues in the country. Who are you a Malian to meddle in land issues in the country when you are not a citizen. The era of landguards is over”, he assured

COP Bright Oduro who is due for retirement in some months, has been asked by the Police Council to proceed on leave and has been replaced with ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, his immediate deputy.