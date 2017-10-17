Parliament asked to summon Bimbilla MP, Interior Minister over tension

Politics of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Ministers of Defence and Interior have been asked by parliament to aid resolve the dispute

Parliament has been asked to call to the floor of the House Member of Parliament for Bimbilla Dominic Nitiwul, who is also the Minister of Defence, and the Minister of Interior, Ambrose Dery, over recent developments in the Nanumba North District capital.

The call was made by the Bimbilla Naa palace at a press conference on Monday. There has been tension in Bimbilla in the Northern Region following the burial of the Nakpa Na Salifu Dawuni last Wednesday.

The burial was expected to have come off on Thursday but it was done earlier than schedule due to security reasons. But the Regent of Bimbilla, Naa Yakubu Andani, appears unhappy with developments so far, fingering some government appointees for it.

Gunshots as well as drumming were heard Saturday evening at the Nakpa-Na’s palace in stark violation of directives of the Northern Regional Security Council.

“It is highly improbable if not all together impossible that the Northern Regional Minister has no knowledge of these violations at the Nakpa Naa’s palace,” a spokesperson of the Regent, Tahidu Osman Kikaa told the press.

“In fact, what is more probable is that the minister may have clandestinely encouraged them to,” he added. Mr Kikaa said the “deafening silence” of Mr Nitiwul “also raises more eye brows”. The Bimbilla Naa palace, therefore, warned: “We urge these officials to steer clear of the Chieftaincy matters in Bimbilla. But if they must, they should exercise impartiality and allow the security forces to ensure peace in the area.”

The Bimbilla Naa spokesperson asked the Northern Regional House of Chiefs and the National House of Chiefs to condemn the development.

“We also call on the legislative arm of government to as a matter of urgency call to the floor, the Member of Parliament for Bimbilla constituency, Dominic Nitiwul and the interior minister to brief the house about the state of security in Bimbilla to avert a situation of serious security breach.”