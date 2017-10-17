Otiko Djaba creating disunity with School Feeding program – NPP executive

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Gender Minister Otiko Afisah Djaba has been accused of creating disunity among NPP women

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Northern Regional Women’s Organiser Hajia Amama Shaibu has accused the Gender Minister Otiko Afisah Djaba of creating disaffection among school feeding caterers and constituencies women’s organisers.

Hajia Amama said the appointments of women organisers to be in the helm of affairs of the school feeding distribution is in the balance claiming those who are not in the good books of Otiko have been neglected.

A pro group of the New Patriotic Party (NPP)’ Burma Camp’ on Monday stormed and locked up the office of the School Feeding in Tamale accusing Otiko of selecting her cronies as caterers.

Speaking on Ultimate Breakfast Show hosted by Lantam Papanko, Hajia Amama thrown her weight behind the action taken by the group arguing that it is wrong for the Gender Minister to hijack the programme.

She said she has not known peace in the Region over the appointments of the school feeding programme caterers.

According to her, women organisers in the various constituencies are complaining for being neglected saying their plans of being appointed regional coordinators for the programme have been crushed.

‘As the women’s organiser I am actually concerned about the welfare of my women, why I said am in support of the action taken by Burma Camp group is that, women who are supposed to be offered the school feeding jobs didn’t get the jobs. I receive complaints everyday, because Madam Otiko didn’t take her time for us to go through the distribution of the caterers to the various districts. She invited people she thinks she can work with.

‘We, the women organisers are not happy the way things are going on, she is bringing division in the school feeding programme, she is not handling issues well at all,’ she stated.

The Northern Regional Women’s Organiser further claimed the Gender Minister has instructed the caterers to report to her instead of the Regional Coordinators.

Madam Hajia Amama wondered why the Minister has given double positions to some people to act as caterers and zonal coordinators.

She questioned why the Minister always creates problems for her home region knowing the hardships indigenes go through.

She pleaded with the authorities to resolve the matter to avoid any untoward in the region.

‘…There is a lot of problems in the Northern Region and I am pleading with authorities to take the school feeding programme from the Gender Ministry. I think it will help a lot, I don’t think its only the Northern region that we are facing the problem, I think its all over,’ she said.