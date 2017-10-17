Orphans at Osu Children’s Home beheaded for rituals – Hot FM’s Presenter alleges

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

An in depth investigation by celebrated investigative Journalist, Justice Kwaku Annan has revealed the horrific activities of an organized syndicate who kidnap and behead orphans from Osu Children’s home.

According to Justice, these personalities aforementioned together with land guards kidnap these orphans from the home with the help of some workers at the Home in the pretext of getting them adopted but end up beheading these orphans for rituals and blood sacrifices.

Justice, who was giving a chilling account of the horrific activities of the syndicate which is made up of Politicians, Lawyers, Judges, top Security Officials and Chiefs behind closed doors in the country on his show; ‘Ghana Must Know’ (GMK) an investigative program on Accra-based Hot 93.9FM delineated melancholically that:

“My heart bleeds, I am extremely disheartened by what I discovered after eight months vigorously investigating the wickedness exhibited and what makes it even more disturbing is the calibre of people involved.

Top officials within the Political class, Judges, Lawyers, top security officials and chiefs together with land guards– And what they do is that, they kidnap orphans from the Osu Children’s home on the pretext of getting them adopted but in reality these children are being beheaded for rituals and spiritual fortification”. Justice sorrowfully revealed.

The most passionate part of Justice Kwaku Annan’s pronouncement is when he courageously cautioned the National Security Chief, Ken Dapaah not to under estimate his findings.