NPP functionaries must stop following the President’s convoy – Ken Kuranchie

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-17

A convoy is for security reasons hence must be respected by the party members <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508232006_472_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

A member of the National Media Commission Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie has called on functionaries of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stop driving after the presidential convoy to official functions.

“Per the rules of protocol, if the President or the Vice-president is to attend a function they are supposed to arrive last ….so everybody should be seated,” he explained.

“It is against the rules of protocol for any unauthorized vehicle to follow the presidential convoy,” he added.

His comments follow allegations by former Rector of the Ghana Institute of Management of Public Administration (GIMPA) Prof. Stephen Adei that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia travels with a 16 vehicle convoy anytime he is attending official assignments outside Accra.

Speaking on Oman FM’s National Agenda on Monday, Mr Kenneth Agyei Kuranchie, who is also the Managing Editor of the Daily Searchlight newspaper, advised executives of the NPP and government officials to arrive at functions which the president or his vice are attending earlier and separately.

“There are people who want to be seen with big men just to take photograph with them and then go and brag with it. We should stop this kind of behaviour.

“If you are constituency secretary, organiser, regional secretary, regional organiser or the Regional Minister you should be seated for the President or the Vice President to come and meet you and not to follow him,” he stated.

He explained that a convoy is for security reasons hence must be respected by the party members.