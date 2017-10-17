Nana Addo not a compassionate leader – Kwaku Boahene

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Deputy Communications Director for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kwaku Boahene, has slammed President Akufo -Addo for allowing school kids to stand in the scorching sun to welcome President Alassane Ouattara.

President Ouattara arrived in the country Monday to “deepen further the already strong relations that exist between the two countries, as well as explore other areas of co-operation to their mutual benefit.”

School kids from various schools were reportedly lined- up in the ‘scorching sun’ to welcome visiting Ivorian President, Alassane Ouattara. Some Ghanaians who were against the move slammed the government for doing that.

Speaking to Ekourba Gyasi on Atinka AM Drive Tuesday, Deputy Communications Director for the NDC, Kwaku Boahene explained that the NPP lined up “kids of the ordinary Ghanaian” to welcome a visiting president in the scorching sun.

According to him, Nana Addo and the NPP government lack compassion hence the shocking happenings in the country.

“Will the NPP and their president have allowed their wards to welcome a visiting president in the scorching sun? This can only happen when an incompassionate government is ruling a nation.”, he noted.