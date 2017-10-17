Marwako La branch open for business after gas leakage scare

La branch of Marwako restaurant was shut down temporarily after a gas leakage <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508209221_729_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Labadi branch of Marwako Restaurant is expected to open Tuesday after it was temporarily shut down following a gas leakage.

PRO for the Restaurant, Mohammed Amin Lamptey, said they were able to avert a possible gas explosion because the leak was adequately dealt with.

Residents in La on Monday bolted in terror after it was announced that a gas cylinder inside the restaurant was leaking.

Food freshly served was abandoned and motorists sped in an attempt to flee the scene.

The October 7 gas explosion at Madina Atomic Junction that claimed the lives of at least seven people continue to ring in the minds of Ghanaians.

It took personnel of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) to douse the fears of residents. The firefighters went to the restaurant’s kitchen to work on the leakage.

The Marwako Restaurant La branch was temporarily closed down over the incident, but management says it will be opened on Tuesday, October 17.

Mr Amin Lamptey said it was during the restaurant’s routine checks to inspect the state of its equipment that an employee was able to detect the leakage. “It is a normal procedure,” he said of the daily inspection.

قالب وردپرس

Comments