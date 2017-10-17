Martey must substantiate ‘nebulous’ corruption claims – Hamid

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Mustapha Hamid is information Minister

Government has challenged the former Moderator of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Reverend Prof. Emmanuel Martey to provide evidence to back his claims of “signs of widespread corruption in the government”.

Prof. Martey at a public lecture in Kumasi claimed that some government officials are already exhibiting signs of corruption.

He also took a swipe at the size of the government saying a “large government means large corruption.” He, therefore, called for constitutional directions to streamline the size of government in the country.

“NPP and corruption, I said clearly that what has been proven, the NPP appointees have begun showing signs of corruption,” he claimed at the lecture.

In a reaction, the Information Minister, Mustapha Hamid said the president’s commitment to fighting corruption is unquestionable and asked the preacher to go beyond the talk and provide evidence

“…As a senior citizen of our country, we want to urge him to go beyond talking generalities to giving us concrete examples that we can put our hands on and make an example for people to be deterred,” stated Mr. Hamid in an interview with Accra based Citi FM.

He continued “but if senior citizens will talk generally like that, for example quoting him “beginning signs of corruption,” that in our view is quite nebulous and not concrete. That only feeds into the so-called perceptions. We want to go beyond perceptions.”