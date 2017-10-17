Management of Tema Fishing Harbour promises to enhance working environment

Business News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: EOP

2017-10-17

The meeting was to afford management and stakeholders the opportunity to dialogue <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508268797_336_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Management of the Tema Fishing Harbour has held its 3rd quarter stakeholder’s engagement with players in the fishing industry.

The meeting was to afford management and stakeholders the opportunity to dialogue, share ideas and address challenges confronting industry players.

Issues of sanitation, developments that will take place at the fishing harbour canoe basin and safety were discussed to enhance the condition and working environment at the Tema fishing harbour.

The Deputy Minister of Transport who doubles as the Member of Parliament for Tema East constituency where the fishing harbour is situated charged players at the fishing harbour to adhere to strict safety regulations to avert the loss of lives.

“Let us be very conscious of our health and safety. Let us be very careful so we can save our lives, if you do not do that and you are stubborn, you have yourself to blame”, he cautioned.

He commended management of Tema fishing harbour for the decision to form a taskforce to improve the sanitation situation there.

“I am happy that GPHA want to come out with sanitation task force, or I am in full support of the sanitation task force. People must be punished for doing the wrong things”, he emphasized.

The General Manager of Tema Fishing Harbour, Kumi Adjei-Sam said the port authority has put in place measures to improve vessel operations at the fishing harbour.

He urged workers at the Fishing Harbour to avoid oil spillage to avoid paying penalties.

“So please tell the workers to avoid any form of oil spillage and then also the vessels who do not bring the waste, it means that they have thrown it in the sea somewhere along the line and we do not like that. We have already started arresting and fining them, we do not want anybody to be caught, so we are advising”, he cautioned.

Some stakeholders shared their views on how to make the Tema Fishing Harbour more productive.