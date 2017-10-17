LIVESTREAMING: Ghana, Cote d’Ivoire sign bilateral agreement on ITLOS

play videoPresidents sign a strategic partnership agreement <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508248527_319_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The two Presidents and their respective teams are currently holding a bilateral discussion at the Flagstaff House to sign an agreement and also inaugurate a joint commission for the implementation of the recent judgement passed by the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) on the delimitation of the maritime boundaries of Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire.

This is to deepen further the already strong relations that exist between the two countries as well as explore other areas of co-operation to their mutual benefit.

قالب وردپرس

Comments