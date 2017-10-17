Kotoko’s Saddick Adams wants to maintain perfect record against Hearts

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Saddick Adams has reiterated his resolve to maintain a good record against rivals, Accra Hearts of Oak, when Asante Kotoko SC meets them in the final of the MTN FA cup in Tamale on October 29.

Adams, who is yet to lose a game in two outings for the Porcupine Warriors against the Rainbow team, has vowed to keep it as that.

“Since I’ve been at Kotoko, we’ve played a couple of games against Hearts – a cup match which we won and a league game which turned out even,” he said in an address to the media over the weekend at the Baba Yara Stadium during the FACC’s trophy tour of Kumasi.

The Reds attacker believes that his side’s impressive record against Hearts would spur them on to a remarkable win in the final.



“We’ve held our own in great fashion to ensure no losses in our last meetings with them and we’re counting on that quality to ensure we return to Kumasi with the cup,” the very confident looking striker added.

Having joined the club midway through the 2017 season, Saddick Adams has scored 7 goals in 10 matches for Asante Kotoko in all competitions, fortifying his status and influence as a credible goal source for the 9 time FA Cup holders.

Fueling an already heightened expectations ahead of the match, Adams dispelled any notion that his utterances amounted to mere rhetorics by adding that “in football, you have to talk and back it up with solid performance on the pitch.”