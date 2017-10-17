Ken Agyapong to go on naked demonstration

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central region is set to embark on a naked demonstration if roads in his constituency are not fixed.

According to him, the deplorable state of roads leading to farming communities in the constituency is affecting the socio-economic conditions of the people.

He said if the Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta does not heed to his concerns by fixing their roads, he will have no choice than to embark on naked demonstration to drum home his demands.

“Roads in Fosu are very bad that farmers have issues transporting their produce to the farms. I can open my mobile phone and show you some pictures I took and its very bad. I have stated it before that if they fail to work on the road in the constituency, I will stage a naked demonstration” he said on Adom TV’s Morning Show “Badwam” Tuesday.

According to Ken Agyapong, he has met with the Roads Minister over the deplorable sate of the Fosu to Twifo Praso roads.

The motive for action, he indicated is because good roads and clean water are among some of the legacies he wants to leave for his constituents.

“Roads and water is what the legacy I will leave for my constituents. Assin people when I am doing all this and someone comes out to insult me they should let the person know they have benefited from me” he urged.