Implementing ITLOS Judgment my immediate focus – Akufo-Addo

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-10-17

President Akufo-Addo <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508215534_828_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

President Akufo-Addo has reiterated his resolve to ensure the full implementation of the judgment delivered by the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea (ITLOS).

The tribunal ruled last month that Ghana did not violate the sovereign right of Cote D’Ivoire by drilling oil around the maritime area shared by both countries.

“Ghana did not violate the provisional measures prescribed by the Special Chamber in its Order of 25 April 2015,” the judgement read by Judge Boualem Bouguetaia, President of the Special Chamber, said, adding there was no tacit agreement between “the Parties to delimit their territorial sea, exclusive economic zone and continental shelf both within and beyond 200 nm, and rejects Ghana’s claim that Côte d’Ivoire is estopped from objecting to the “customary equidistance boundary.”

Addressing President Alassane Ouattara and his delegation at the Flag Staff House, after meeting to fine-tune a draft Strategic Partnership Agreement due to be signed tomorrow, President Akufo Addo said the resolution of the maritime dispute between the two countries by ITLOS presents a historic opportunity to bring the two countries together and foster strong economic development.

“There is a bright future ahead of us…,” he stated.

President Akufo-Addo also commended President Alassane Ouattara for his statesmanship and friendship throughout the trial process at the tribunal and the fact that he and his country had fully accepted the decision of the court.

President Alassane Ouattara, today began a 2-day official visit to Ghana. The purpose of the visit is to further deepen the already strong relations that exist between Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

The Ivorian leader was received at the Kotoka International Airport after his plane touched down at about 11:15 am by President Akufo-Addo and other government functionaries.

The two West African leaders proceeded on a drive through some principal streets of the capital. The visit is reciprocal to the visit made to Cote d’Ivoire by the President Akufo-Addo, in May this year, at the start of his tour of West African countries.