I never dreamt of playing outside Ghana – Latif Blessing

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

2017-10-17

Latif Blessing played for GPL club Liberty Professionals

Kansas City forward Latif Blessing says he never dreamt of playing professional football but his humility and discipline has taken him there.

Blessing in an emotional Facebook video on Monday evening talked about his humble beginning and his down to earth nature which has seen him made it in his career.

“There are lots of footballers in Ghana who are far talented more than me but because of my humility and discipline I have gotten far,” Blessing stated

“Honestly, I never dreamt of playing professional football outside but my humility and discipline has brought me to America and I am enjoy, now I can give my mother something because she suffered for me,”

He added” “I will urge all Ghanaian footballers to put their talent aside as that alone cannot take them far, is all about humility, discipline and having the favour of God,”

“God has been so good to me, anyone who prayed for me, anyone who has spent even one pesewa on me before all I will say is God bless you because if not for your support I will not be here,”

Blessing, 20, has been very instrumental for Kansas City since his move from Liberty Professionals last year.