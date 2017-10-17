I had a relapse, I’m sorry – Abena Korkor apologises

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: mynewsgh.com

2017-10-17

Nana Abena Korkor Addo

The former Student of the University of Cape Coast, Nana Abena Korkor Addo who made media headlines for allegations that she slept with high profile personalities including some top Journalists and Politicians, has revealed that she suffered a relapse of a medical condition.

On a post on her Instagram page “Lincy On Fire” as known by her peers, also apologized on her Whatsapp status for all those she hurt following her outburst at the weekend.

Abena Korkor in February 2015 gained similar media attention after she leaked her own nude images and videos on social media for reasons best known to her.

Subsequently, it was gathered that her action was as a result of a condition which she claimed was not known to her and therefore became an advocate for mental health education.

Nothing was ever heard of her until at the weekend when she in series of facebook posts made shocking revelations including her incarceration in the Metropolitan Detention Center, Brooklyn in the United States for 18 months for drug trafficking in 2010.

She has since apologized on her instagram page blaming the relapse of her condition for it but thanked all those who stood by her to overcome the situation.

“I shall not die but live and declare to the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. I have not quit as a teaching assistant, as neither a Mixologist nor a mental health advocate. I had a relapse I am fine now and strong. Thanks for the support and prayers,” she posted on Instagram on Monday.