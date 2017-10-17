How the 2017 best student of Ho polytechnic was nearly denied admission

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Source: Patrick Oppong-Sekyere Mensah

2017-10-16

Miss Daliesor Martha Seyram giving the Valedictory Speech. <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508207951_657_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The much anticipated 17th Congregation of Ho Technical University took place on the Saturday 14th of October 2017 at the G. M. Afeti Auditorium of the University.

This was a day to honour all students who successfully completed their various programs and as usual norm on such occasions, some special awards were given to students who excelled and stand out in various categories ranging from departments to Over all best.

Flashback to 2011, a new policy was brought in to deny the admission of students who obtain a pass grade (D7 and E8) in a core subject (Core-mathematics, English Language, Integrated Science and Social Studies) after writing the West Africa Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This was later introduced to Polytechnic education now Technical University in 2013 where many applications were left disappointed and frustrated after applying.

It took the office of the former Deputy Education Minister, Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwah who turns to be head of tertiary education to institute an access course to salvage the situation.

This program gave a platform to applicants with a pass grade (D7 or E8) in any of the core subjects to be given a conditional admission to pursue the Higher National Diploma (HND) Program whiles the said subjects are retaken simultaneously.

The just ended 17th Congregation of the University saw history being made by Dailesor Martha Seyram an HND Banking and Finance graduate who won the Phoenix Insurance award for being the Best Graduating Student in Banking and Finance, Harrison Belley Award for being the Best Graduating Female student and Alumni Association for being the Overall Best Graduating Student with a departmental record of Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) of 4.67 out of 5.00.

In 2013, this same student was denied admission to pursue an HND program by the University and was given a Diploma in Business Studies because she had a pass in Core Mathematics when she sat for the WASSCE, until the said regulation was brought on board by the former deputy education minister.

Many other students graduated with first class and second class Honours categories respectively and were victims of the said regulation until the salvage point of action.