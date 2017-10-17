Hennessey brand ambassador organises exclusive master class event in Accra

Business News of Monday, 16 October 2017

2017-10-16

Guillaume de Guiteau, Hennessy cognac house brand ambassador has organised an exclusive master class event as part of his two-day tour to Ghana.

The master class event was graced by notable personalities such as CEO of Excellence in Broadcasting Network (EIB Network), Nathan Kwabena Adisi and the Managing Director of Ghana Publishing Company, David Asante among others.

The event was also used to unveil Hennessy’s new introduction into the country, the Hennessey Paradis Imperial.

Speaking at the event, de Guiteau elaborated on the processes of cognac production, and the quality of the new introduction revealing that “at Hennessey, we have the largest reserve of cognac and these and these reserves have been patiently created by 8 generations of master blenders”

He was optimistic “if you are a connoisseur, if you love cognac if you have tried many things, there’s no equivalent whatsoever”

The Hennessey brand ambassador stresses that the Paradis Imperial “is a fresh one, it’s unbelievably fresh. It’s incredible. It’s quite different from the other products, quite original, unique”

Guillaume de Guiteau was appointed as Hennessy cognac house brand ambassador in 2016.

During his visit, he also organised a customer training session and media networking event to detail the cognac production cycle