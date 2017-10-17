GWCL officially launches e-payment system

Business News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has officially launched an Electronic Billing and Payment System (EBAPS) to facilitate its operations.

This will enable customers of the company to receive and pay bills electronically on their cell phones via text messages and/or emails.

The E-billing system is expected to phase out the paper system and the company will partner the various Telecommunication companies and other financial institutions to carry out a successful implementation.

GWCL said the transition from paper to electronic billing, which was started in June 2016, has been rolled out in the Greater Accra, Central, Western and Ashanti Regions.

Through the new system, customers can as well send their complaints via WhatsApp, including Google locations of their homes or properties to these GWCL call centre numbers to enable easy identification of their properties.

The company said the process is still on-going and very soon, a full transition with a cut off date for paper billing will be announced.