GJA invites entries for this year’s media awards

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-17

File photo; Entries for the GJA Media Awards is open to all GJA members <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508282754_286_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) is inviting entries for its 22nd Media Awards slated for Wednesday, December 20, 2017.

A statement issued by the GJA in Accra and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said entries for the competition is opened to all its members working in the print, electronic and online media, including news agency in Ghana.

It said applicants should present published/broadcast works from January 1, 2016 to December 2016.

It said the deadline for the submission of entries is Friday, November 3, 2017 at exactly 1700 hours.

Awards would be given in areas such as Best News Reporting, Sports, Features, Documentary, Education, Economics, Investigative Reporting, Photojournalism, among others.

The GJA, for the first time, presented Hyundai SUV 4X4 to the 2016 Journalist of the Year, the Best Financial Reporter also received a Hyundai Grand i10, while other award winners’ also receiving Samsung Smart LED 40 inch flat screen television sets.

The vehicles were donated by Ideal Finance, the main sponsors for the event.