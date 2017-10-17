Ghanaian cocoa farmers attend International Chocolate Show

Business News of Monday, 16 October 2017

Ghana Cocoa Board (COCOBOD) has sponsored five distinguished cocoa farmers to the London Chocolate Show at Kensington to interact with the world’s best chocolatiers from Columbia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, St. Vincent Island, Sao Tome, and UK among others.

The farmers, which comprised of three National Award Winners and two Regional Chief Farmers, visited the stand of Divine Chocolate, a subsidiary of Kuapa Kokoo to interact with officials.

They were accompanied by the head of Public Affairs, Mr Noah Amenyah.

Mr. Noah Amenyah said the farmers were on a two-week official visit to the UK as part of their award package for emerging as the National Best Cocoa Farmers for the 2015 and 2016 crop years.

Mr Amenyah said the programme was an annual event to motivate cocoa farmers to continue to support the production of the country’s main foreign exchange earner.

Opayin Kweku, 2015 National Best Cocoa Farmer, Opayin Opoku Gyamfi, 2016 National Best Cocoa Framer and Madam Martha Addai, 2016 Most Enterprising Female Cocoa Farmer were thankful to COCOBOD for the opportunity to travel abroad and promised to work even harder.

In a related development, the cocoa farmers had the opportunity to visit the Trafalgar Square to interact with Africans in the Diaspora at a programme dubbed, ‘African on the Square’.