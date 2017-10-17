Ghana Premier League: PLB calls for vigilance

Sports News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

The Premier League Board (PLB) has called on all stakeholders to be vigilant amidst match fixing allegations as the 2016/17 season draws to a close.

The final round of matches in the league have been shadowed by match fixing allegations. The Ghana Premier League has over the years been fraught with allegations of match fixing.

With as many as eight teams hoping to avoid the fate of already relegated Bolga All Stars to the division one league, the pre-match talk has been about clubs conspiring against each other to avoid the drop.

The make or break approach to the final round of games is what the PLB, through its PRO, Tamimu Issa, is calling on all stakeholders of the league to protect the hard-earned reputation of the Ghana Premier League.

“The [FIFA] rules frown on compromising a game. The rule frowns on anything that will bring the game into disrepute. These rules are made by the clubs themselves, and if you have agreed to such regulations to safeguard the game, you are investing in it…” he told Class FM.

He added: “This commitment suggests nobody can come from outside to break the law. The only people who will break the law and bring the game into disrepute will be the clubs themselves or key stakeholders.

“The dicey nature of the teams battling relegation places is a huge responsibility on all stakeholders to ensure the sanctity of the game. Nobody will come from outside to protect the image of the game.”

The curtains to the 2016/17 season will be drawn on October 22 at the 8 league venues.