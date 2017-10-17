Ghana defender Daniel Amartey to work under new manager

Daniel Amartey will work under a new manager following the sacking of Craig Shakespeare <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508264991_532_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey will work under a new manager following the sacking of Craig Shakespeare on Tuesday.

The Foxes have parted ways with the Englishman after just four months on the job.



The 53-year-old succeeded title winner Claudio Ranieri but things have gone dramatically wrong since his appointment.

They lie third from bottom in the Premier League and have not won any of their past six league matches.

Shakespeare won eight of his 16 games in charge last season, and led the club to the Champions League quarter-finals.



His departure follows a 1-1 draw with West Brom on Monday.

قالب وردپرس

Comments