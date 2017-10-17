Ghana, Côte d’Ivoire sign Strategic Partnership Agreement and 3 MOUs

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

The Republics of Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire have signed a Strategic Partnership Agreement (SPA) as well as three separate Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) essentially to foster stronger corporation between the two countries.

Signing of Strategic Partnership Agreement

The SPA which was signed by the Heads of State of the two countries is to develop and further deepen the corporation of the two countries in

1. Defence and Security 2. Cocoa, Cashew and other strategic crops 3. Maritime Corporation 4. Mining, Energy and Environment 5. Transport 6. Economic Policy

Three MOUs

The three MOUs signed were also specifically focused on

1. Geological and Mineral corporation

2. Industrial Corporation

3. the establishment of a joint technical expert sub committee for the monitoring of pollution from the illegal mining activities in the Bia and Tano river basin shared by Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire.

Addressing a joint press conference after ministers of both countries signed the MOUs, President Akufo Addo and President Alassane Ouattara expressed great optimism on the agreements reached and pledged to work hard to execute the agreements.

ITLOS Judgement

Reading a joint communiqué issued by both countries after the 2-day state visit of the Ivorian President to Ghana, the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey indicated that Ghana and Côte d’Ivoire have constituted a joint committee that will see to a smooth and peaceful implementation of the decision of the International Tribunal of the Law of the Sea ( ITLOS). According to the Minister, the two West African leaders have agreed that the composition of the committee will be announced later.

President Alassane Ouattara has since departed Ghana back to Côte d’Ivoire bringing his two days State visit to an end.