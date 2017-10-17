Fire Service to train and certify gas tanker drivers, mates

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

As part of efforts to avert future gas explosions, the Ghana National Fire Service will now train and certify gas tanker drivers and their mates, to equip them with skills and knowledge in ensuring optimum safety in the discharge of their duty.

Gas station attendants will also be certified after the training to indicate their qualification to serve at the fuel stations.

According to Prince Billy Anaglate, the Deputy Public Relations Officer of the Fire Service, the move is part of major plans by the Service to guarantee optimum safety at fuel stations to avert any fire disaster.

Speaking on Eyewitness News, he noted that, the previous system of certifying companies as a whole did not enhance proper assessment of staff of their qualification to operate at the station.

“We would also move ahead to intensify our fire safety education to the gas attendants, the tanker drivers, and their mates, to give them individual fire certificates. Unlike previously when we were given just the certificate to the companies, to certify that the workers of the company have been taken through fire safety education.

This system has never been able to enable us to assess people who have been trained or those who have not been trained,” he said.

“With this new introduction, when we have our snap check on the stations, we will ask any worker there to produce their certificate, if you fail to produce it then it means you are not qualified to be on the ground and that fuel station will be sanctioned,” he added.

Mr. Anaglate added that, the Fire Service will ensure that there is supervision of all gas offloading processes in the country.

“We would ensure that before any gas station offloads gas, we would be informed to make sure that we either send a tender to give fire cover or we send a fireman to be on the ground to ensure that safety measures are adhered to,” he said.

Meanwhile, a preliminary report of the GNFS on the recent Atomic junction gas explosion shows that, the gas tanker driver and his mate were negligent in the discharge of their duties hence the explosion.

At least 7 people died with more than 130 others injured as a result of the explosion which occurred last week.