ExLA Group’s Daniel Osei Tuffuor to speak at GRASAG-KNUST’s Educational Forum

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: Eugene Owusu

2017-10-17

Executive Director of ExLA Group, Mr. Daniel Osei Tuffuor <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508257991_533_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Executive Director of ExLA Group, Mr. Daniel Osei Tuffuor has been scheduled to speak at an educational forum at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi on 21st October, 2017.

The event which is organized by the Women’s Commission of the KNUST chapter of the Graduate Student’s Association of Ghana (GRASAG) is under the theme, “Today Graduate: Exploring Numerous Opportunities. It is designed to equip the graduate students with the requisite knowledge for their development. Mr. Osei Tuffuor will be speaking on the topic, Entrepreneurship: Realities and Myths”. He is to expound the entrepreneurial opportunities for today’s graduate, unveiling the realities and myths.

Daniel Osei Tuffuor is recognised as one of Africa’s emerging young social entrepreneurs. He founded the Excellent Leadership Group (ExLA Group), one of Ghana’s leading operational and advocacy Non-Governmental Organisations, in January 2011 when he was a third year student at the University of Ghana, Legon.

Over the years, ExLA Group has evolved and has trained and mentored thousands of young graduates, entrepreneurs, corporate executives and students through its training programmes and leadership conferences. It runs a cutting edge corporate training programme for the human resource of organisations.

It has also honoured a number of diligent Ghanaians in their various fields of endeavour through its distinguished multidimensional awards scheme; the Excellence Leadership Awards (ExLA Awards).



Daniel and the ExLA Group are currently working on a comprehensive agricultural module as one of the objectives of the organisation. This project has three pronged approach in boosting Ghana’s Agricultural economy and they are; 1. Agricultural advocacy, research and training, 2. Large scale/ commercial farming, 3. Marketing and sale of Agricultural products through a modernized trade platform.

His recent advocacy work is designed towards the empowerment of African women for leadership roles which he believes will be realised through the Young African Women Congress (YAWC) which is an annual congregation of young women across the continent, organised under the umbrella of the ExLA Group Gender Programme, an entity of the ExLA Group.

This initiative has won the recognition and support of UN Women and the Women, Gender and Development Directorate (WGDD) of the African Union Commission (AUC). ExLA Group was recently invited by the WGDD of AUC to participate in the 3rd AU High Level Panel on Gender Equality & Women’s Empowerment in Kigali, Rwanda in July 2016. Mr. Osei Tuffuor was commissioned by the WGDD of AUC to make inputs in the concept paper for the WGDD of the AUC summit in January 2017.

A Pan-Africanist at heart, Mr. Osei Tuffuor inspires his generation by means of articles and advocacy on various media platforms in Ghana and beyond. He was recently interviewed by the BBC World News on why he thinks the statue of “racist” Mahatma Gandhi must be removed from the University of Ghana campus (A petition started by some Professors of the University). He is a regular panellist for the Institute of Economic Affairs-Ghana’s, (IEA) roundtable discussions and active participant for their Presidential Debate programme.

Other personalities who would speak at the program includes Hon. Otiko Afisa Djaba, Minister of Gender; Prof. Agnes Atia Apusigah, Dean of the Faculty of Education- UDS; Prof. Ibok Nsa Oduro, Provost of College of Science-KNUST; Mrs. Lydia Bediako Asare, Deputy Head of Card Operations-Ecobank Ghana and Dr. Abdul Samed Sulemana, Mampong Hospital.