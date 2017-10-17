Ecobank, Samsung jointly launch Galaxy Note8

Business News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: citibusinessnews.com

2017-10-17

Jingak Chung, MD of Samsung Ghana speaking at the event <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508252317_762_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Samsung Ghana, in collaboration with Ecobank, launched the latest mobile device from the Samsung Note series over the weekend at the Airport Square in Accra.

The Note8 is an improved version of the Note5 with dual cameras with 12 megapixel on the rear and 8 megapixel at the front. It is water resistant meaning users can access their phone irrespective of the condition.

The Samsung Note8 comes with an S Pen which is also water resistant, making scribbling and drawing easy for users. The Note8 has 6 gigabytes of RAM and a gorilla glass making the screen durable.

Known for its power of innovations, Samsung believes the newly launched Note8 will be a game changer in the industry.

Partnering Samsung for the launch of the All-new Samsung Note8 was Ecobank, whose Managing Director, Dan Sackey, announced very exciting and flexible financing arrangements for all patrons of the phone.

He indicated that the bank is in this partnership to offer customers the needed convenience in the purchase of the Samsung Note 8.

Mr Sackey therefore encourage all prospective buyers to approach any branch of Ecobank to discuss their personal preferred financing options.

Touching on the bank’s digital drive, Mr Sackey said; “As Africa’s Number one bank leading the way in Digital innovations, we are proud to offer the cutting edge Samsung Note 8 as the device of choice to launch your Ecobank Mobile App for all payments.

This is a very unique mobile banking application which gives customers fast, simple, convenient, secure and free access to their bank accounts without respect to time or location. It does not even matter, if you are not a customer of Ecobank.

All you need is to download and activate the Ecobank Mobile App, using your bank’s Visa Card, MasterCard or Union Pay International card details. After that, you can start making payments for goods and services, cash withdrawal and deposits, instant money transfer within Ghana and across 34 countries in Africa, without visiting the banking hall”.

This launch, therefore, is testament of our resolve to continually leverage technology and relevant strategic partnerships for introducing new products.



As market leaders, we at Ecobank deem it obligatory to lead the way in the provision of customer-friendly financial products and services to the market. This, we shall continue to do in pursuit of our broad aim of contributing to the economic development and financial integration of Africa, concluded Mr Sackey.

Gracing the launch occasion were officials and customers of the partner institutions, Ecobank and Samsung, the renowned Ghanaian artist, Bright Ackwey, who did a live display of the S Pen and demonstrated how it works. Efya, the songstress also performance on the night.