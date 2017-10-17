Dismissal of CID boss: Akufo-Addo is not on top of issues – Alhaji Bature

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Alhaji Bature Iddrissu, Managing Editor of the Al-Hajj Newspaper has expressed doubts about whether or not President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is indeed in charge over issues pertaining to the country.

His skepticism is borne out of the fact that the Director of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, COP Bright Oduro has been asked to proceed on leave prior to his retirement which is months away.

“Under the NDC, he was tagged as an NPP person and even worked for you. Why will you sack him and go to plant his story in the media to disgrace him”, he quizzed on Adom TV.

Alhaji Bature said the reasons assigned for his proceed on leave are untenable considering the embarrassment that have come along with it

“If it is based on allegations he was engaged in landguard activities why did the President fail to allow the two deputy Chiefs of staffs to proceed on leave? You know this man very well, under the NDC he was tagged NPP. He worked very well for you but you have decided to treat him this way and planted the story in the media just to disgrace him”, he observed.

“If he is working with landbguards they should charge him. Doing it this way means they are covering up They should charge him and let him have his day in court rather than ask him to proceed on leave prior to retirement”, he suggested

According to him, Deputy CID boss ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah who has been directed to act in the capacity of his former boss is equally not clean considering her involvement in the recently leaked tape in a matter between musician, Kwame Obeng Asare alias A Plus and the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.

“For me the current happenings tarnish the image of Akufo-Addo’s regime and not the party”, he claimed.