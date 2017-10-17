Devise ways to safeguard NDC register – Spio-Garbrah

A presidential hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr Ekow Spio-Garbrah, has charged the national executives of the party to ensure that they devise mechanisms to safeguard the integrity of the party’s register.

His comments come on the back of a unanimous decision taken by the National Executive Council (NEC) to scrap the biometric register and return to the manual process, which they deem credible enough to shape the internal elections of the party.

The party explains that the move is part of recommendations by the election review committee tasked to probe into the factors that led to the defeat of the NDC in the 2016 polls.

For Dr Spio-Garbrah, there is a need to have well-defined modalities that would be used in identifying true party members.

