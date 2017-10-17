Customs World promises robust risk engine to improve efficiency in Ghana’s ports

Business News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: EOP

2017-10-17

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem says Customs World International will invest significant resources <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/10/1508266251_300_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Customs World, which is a subsidiary of Ports Customs and Free Zones Corporation (PCFC) of Dubai and a one hundred percent owned company by Dubai Government has promised to improve Ghana’s ports clearance systems based on a robust risk engine to improve efficiency in the country’s ports and customs operations, increase government’s revenue and reduce the cost of doing business at the ports.

This statement which was made by Chairman and CEO of DP World and Dubai Customs follows a takeover of West Blue Consulting who are technical support providers for the customs division of the Ghana Revenue Authority by Customs World.

Customs World, under the Ports Customs Free Zones Corporation founded DP World, which is currently present in 40 countries and 78 ports around the world including Australia, US, United Kingdom, France, Korea, Canada, Belgium, Indonesia, Thailand, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Argentina, and India.

The Chairman and CEO of DP World, Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem said as part of the agreement, Customs World International will invest significant resources, including capital, world-class technologies and human expertise in the country’s single window operations as they have done in other countries.

“We believe the investment we have in this company, will be available to introduce and develop the system that will allow people in the logistic and cargo business to be able to communicate with each other and further transactions in good time. We are utilising a system that we use in Dubai, to handle millions of documents every year,” he said.

Faisal Eissa Lutfi, CEO of Customs World said they are going to build a unique model for Ghana that will address Ghana’s challenges at the port.

“The main objective is to find a shortcut that helps us with the strategy with a very aggressive timeline we have put in place with the government. We see the resources and the technology that is already in place. This is where we will harden the features we need to add, the developments will be sped up, because we have infrastructure and this will help us meet the objectives and deadline we have been given by the government of Ghana,” he promised.