Bishop Herman College appeals to government to intervene for electricity reconnection

Source: ghananewsagency.org

2017-10-16

Management of Bishop Herman College, Kpando, has appealed to government to intervene for the reconnection of electricity to the school since the situation is negatively affecting academic and curricular activities.

A statement signed by Mr Mathias Setornyo Attimah, the Headmaster of the School and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said the school had witnessed rampant disconnection by the Kpando Branch of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

He said the company claimed that the school must settle what it describes as a “legacy debt”, amounting to GH¢56,000.00 handed down to the current administration of the school as a result of the un-metering of some of the school’s blocks in 2011.

The Headmaster said the school approached management of the local branch of the ECG and negotiated the payment of the bill by instalment, but the ECG insisted that the school settles its total debt immediately.

He explained that as a result, the school has been subjected to rampant disconnections since 2015, saying that, in August 2017, the administration block, some classroom and the ICT block were disconnected and power had not been restored till date.

Mr Attimah said in spite of the school’s financial constraints it made efforts to meet the payment obligations and paid GH¢20,000.00 of the amount this term, but the situation still persists.

The school is calling on government to come to its aid by helping to resolve the issue since it is preparing to celebrate its 65th anniversary on November 4, of which President Akufo Addo will be the Guest of Honour.