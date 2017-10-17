Berekum residents want Fulani herdsmen ejected

General News of Monday, 16 October 2017

2017-10-16

Pressure is mounting on the Berekum Municipal Security Council (MUSEC) to ensure that all Fulani herdsmen in the area vacate immediately.

This follows an agreement between MUSEC and the nomadic herdsmen last month after several complaints by residents and farmers who have been victims of attacks.

The Berekum Municipal Security Committee, after a meeting, gave the herdsmen a one month’s ultimatum to leave.

As the deadline expires today, October 16, residents want MUSEC to immediately sack all the Fulani herdsmen in the area.

But Chief Executive of the Berekum Municipal Assembly, Kofi Adjei, told Class News that though the time is up, the Municipal Security Committee is yet to meet on the next line of action.