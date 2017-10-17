Akufo-Addo is reducing poverty – Kamal Deen

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Kamal-Deen Abdulai, the National Nasara Coordinator of the ruling New Patriotic Party has stated that policies and programs put out there by the Akufo-Addo led NPP government is indicative that the government is one which has the plight of the people at heart and is working to reduce poverty in the country.

According to the NPP stalwart, who was speaking about poverty reduction on the AM show on Joy News, the introduction of the free SHS, the restoration of the trainees allowances, the introduction of the development authorities (Northern belt, Middle belt and coastal belt), and the reduction of inflation are all indications that the government is putting the monies which hitherto would have been taken from the peoples pocket back into their pocket.

17th October is regarded as ‘International Day for the eradication of poverty.’ Research has shown that over 25% Ghanaians live below the poverty line of less than a dollar a day.

But according to Kamal-Deen, who is seeking to become the National Youth Organiser of his party, “poverty has always been a bane on the neck of governments”, for which reason the current government is implementing policies that will continue to alleviate people from poverty.

The NPP Nasara Coordinator used the opportunity to plead with Ghanaians to continue to support the NPP government and have hope in the government ‘since the NPP is the only party that will liberate Ghanaians from abject poverty.’

He added that though the NPP is a center right liberal political movement, it has the bane of the people at heart “that is why the NPP government under President Kufuor introduced LEAP, Capitation Grant, MMT, MASLOC, NHIS to alleviate the people from poverty” adding that ‘the NPP is the only party that has introduced and continues to introduce all the pro-poor programs this country is currently enjoying as against the opposition NDC, which prides itself with socialism and yet impoverishes the people the more through corruption and incompetence’.