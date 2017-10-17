Airtel-Tigo merger: Workers anxious of losing key positions

Business News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Citi Business News has gathered some workers of Airtel and Tigo are voluntarily leaving the merged entity after the regulator; the National Communications Authority(NCA) approved the merger.

On October 13, 2017, the Managing Director of Tigo, Roshi Motman was named as the new CEO of the merged entity, following the resignation of the MD of Airtel Lucy Quist.

Even though the merged entity is yet to come out with a new directive on the number of workers that will be retained, some have begun making moves to exit the entity.

According to them, the new entity has created a situation that may require one person occupying some top management positions even though the two companies already have people in those positions.

For example, it was known that the merged entity will have one Managing Director, hence the exit of the Managing Director of Airtel, Madam Lucy Quist.

Labour Expert, Mr. Austin Gamey believes the need to cut down on the workforce may be due to new strategies.

All over the world mergers and takeovers among business entities have brought some level of restructuring that have left some workers losing their jobs.

On August 3rd 2008, global telecom company Vodafone acquired 70 percent stake in Ghana telecom. The move resulted in a massive restructuring that left some workers being laid off.