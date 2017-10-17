Agyapong reinstatement: ‘A matter for NEC, NC to decide’ – Obiri Boahen

Politics of Monday, 16 October 2017

2017-10-16

Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has said that any decision concerning the fate of suspended General Secretary, Kwabena Agyei Agyapong, lies in the hands of the National Executive Committee (NEC) and the National Council of the party.

“It is a matter meant for the National Executive Committee and the National Council,” he told Valentina Ofori Afriyie on Class FM’s 505 news programme.

His comments come in the wake of calls by some polling station executives in the Ashanti Region for the reinstatement of Mr Agyapong, who was suspended indefinitely by the party months before the 2016 elections.

Addressing a press conference in Kumasi on Monday, October 16 Mr Tweneboah Kodua, convener for the group, appealed to President Nana Addo Dankwah Akufo-Addo, the National Executive Council of the party and former President John Agyekum Kufuor, to reconsider the suspension and call Mr Agyapong back.

“… so our humble appeal to the National Council of the party is to recall Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyapong back to his office,” he stated.

The NEC acted based on findings of the party’s Disciplinary Committee and suspended Mr Agyepong, together with 2nd Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe.

They were both handed indefinite suspensions on Dec 10, 2015 after a meeting held by the NEC members at the party’s headquarters in Asylum Down, Accra.

The suspensions followed a petition brought forth by some NPP members who accused the two of undermining the party’s authority.

However, Mr Boahen was of the view that: “If anyone wants to put a petition before the National Council or the National Executive Committee, so be it; when that is done, the National Council or the National Executive Committee will meet and take a look at it.”