Abena Korkor apologises for ‘pay for sex’ allegations

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-10-17

Nana Abena Korkor Addo

Abena Korkor Addo, a teaching assistant at the University of Cape Coast (UCC), has rendered an unqualified apology for making some startling allegations against some key personalities.

According to her, she suffered a relapse leading to her alleging that some key persons in society have paid to have sex with her.

Over the weekend, Abena Korkor Addo grabbed the headlines with series of allegations that some notable personalities pay her between ?2000 and ?3000 for sex.

Using her social media handles, Abena Korkor Addo now says there is no truth to her allegations.

“I apologize if I hurt anyone. God be our strength,” she posted on her WhatsApp status.

“I am well. Thanks for the support. God bless us all,” she added. She further posted on Instagram that, “I shall not die but live and declare to the name of our Lord Jesus Christ. I have not quit as a teaching assistant, as a Mixologist nor a mental health advocate. I had a relapse I am fine now and strong. Thanks for the support and prayers.”

In 2015, Abena Korkor Addo, who was an SRC Presidential aspirant of the school, took social media by storm when series of her nude images and videos surfaced online.

After the huge public uproar the revelations caused, it was revealed that she suffered from bipolar disorder.