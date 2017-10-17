6 cops caught on video taking bribes – GII rejoice

General News of Tuesday, 17 October 2017

Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) has commended the person who captured the police on video collecting money from drivers at the Incheaban Barrier.

According to GII they are happy that now Ghanaians have evidence of police taking money from drivers illegally.

Six Police Officers have been summoned by the police Intelligence and professional Standards (PIPS) Bureau of the Ghana Police Service to answer charges of misconduct.

The six, who are all stationed at the Sekondi Police Regional Headquarters, were caught on video collecting money from drivers at the Incheaban Barrier.

Speaking to Otec FM’ Kwaku Anane Junior, the Corporate Affairs Manager of the Ghana Integrity Initiative (GII) Mr. Michael Boadi stated that GII is happy because most a times when you hear these things they will ask you where is your evidence so now that we all have the evidence we have to applaud the person who captured them.

” we are appealing to every Ghanaians to join hands together and capture these things that is going, this is not the first time we have heard the police bribery saga. If you select 10 drivers about 5 or 6 of them are victims,” he added.

He emphasised that some drivers suffer much when they go to court so we have to use this police video to ensure that free and fair and equality before the law is prevail.

Mr. Boadi added that if we want to fight the one ghana cedis (GHC1) and ensure proper road safety then the focus should not direct only to the police but the road management and road safety must also be look at.